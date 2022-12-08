Why Women Have To Choose Between Violence or Poverty

In 2016 an estimated 275,000 Australian women suffered physical and/or sexual violence from their current partner. Of these women, 81,700 had temporarily left the violent partner at least once but later returned.

Dr Anne Summers, who has recently authored the report The Choice: Violence or Poverty, says for a significant number of these women, the financial implications of leaving meant violence was a more attractive choice.

Dr Summers, a writer, speaker and author, and former editors of Good Weekend, spoke to Jamila on Lisntr podcast, The Weekend Briefing about the tough choice women have to make: between violence and poverty.

In this conversation, Jamila Rizvi explores the life of Anne Summers, and the pair dissect the confronting figures on the correlation of violence and poverty experienced by women in Australia.

Dr Summers' recent work is about the link between family violence and women’s poverty, The Choice: Violence or Poverty is now online. Click the link here: https://www.violenceorpoverty.com

