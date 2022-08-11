Why Warner Brothers Scrapped Upcoming Batgirl Spin-Off

DC fans are shattered to find out that the highly anticipated Batgirl film has been canned despite the movie being almost finished.

The Warner Bros film was believed to have cost the studio around $113 million and was set to star former Batman actor Michael Keaton, 90’s heartthrob Brendan Fraser and In The Heights actor Leslie Grace.

According to sources, the multi-million-dollar spin-off which was set to debut on HBO Max, failed to make it through screen testing with the less than impressive results prompting the studio to scrap the entire film.

The decision to can the film has been met with plenty of backlash from movie buffs and comic fans including director and actor Kevin Smith who said on a recent episode of his podcast Hollywood Babble-On it is an "incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie”.

The Briefing team are joined by Rolling Stone magazine’s Tatiana Siegel to chat about the film flop and to discuss why the film didn’t even make onto the studio’s streaming service.

Tune into the full chat below…

