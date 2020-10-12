Why This Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Is A Recipe For Disaster

“They’re banking on a cat fight”

With two sisters at the helm, this season of The Bachelorette is unlike any other we’ve seen!

Skepticism surrounding the unique format was circulating before the series even began, and now, the Weekend Breakfast team have dished out their own theory as to why the romances won't work out this season. 

Take a listen:

Do you agree with Angus, Lise and Sarah? Let us know in our Facebook comments! 

Entertainment News Team

12 October 2020

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

