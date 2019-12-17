Why Sleep Is Actually Better For You Than Excersise

We all know that sleep is important but sleep expert, Dr Carmel Harrington has revealed on Amelia Philips' latest PodcastOne Australia series, ‘Healthy Her’, just how important sleep is, not only for our mental health but for our physical and brain health too.

On a mission to spread the facts about the importance of sleep, Dr Harrington cited the fact that we are now sleeping 25% less than our Grandparents and details exactly how this is affecting our long and short-term health.

She also reveals what you and your family can do to improve your sleep, mood and health, even as a busy mum, to combat the risks associated with lack of sleep.

Listen below!

For more, download the PodcastOne app now!