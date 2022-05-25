Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Sister Kourtney's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker on the weekend, and all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were in attendance, except one.

Rob Kardashian, the fourth child of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian wasn't seen at all. So why didn't he attend his eldest sister's wedding?

It's simple really, Rob doesn't like the spotlight.

A source told Page Six that Rob "would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister."

Another source told US Weekly, "he is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers. He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him."

Rob is known for keeping a low profile, preferring not to live the same life as his sisters.

While he didn't attend the wedding, he's said to have FaceTimed his sisters while they were in Italy for the wedding, and will celebrate Kourtney and Travis when they return to LA.

