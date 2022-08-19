Why People Are Obsessing Over This New 'Sliding Doors' Inspired Film

So good!

Article heading image for Why People Are Obsessing Over This New 'Sliding Doors' Inspired Film

We all love the classic 'Sliding Doors' starring Gwyneth Paltrow and now we've got a new movie in the same vein that has dropped on Netflix!

It's called 'Look Both Ways' starring Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and is very much a 2022 version of the storyline we know where a woman's life goes in two separate directions.

Have a listen to our short podcast below with a rundown of the movie PLUS more streaming recommendations!

19 August 2022

