Why Mindset Is The Latest Fitness Craze You Should Get In To

2021 has taken us on a very interesting fitness journey. For some it's been minimal, for others it's been a heavy-footed return to our different regimes.

One thing that has become apparent is a change in mindset.

Curtis Mackinnon, a personal trainer at ACERO - the gym behind celebrity transformations from the likes of Rebel Wilson, courtesy of Jono Castano - has revealed what 2021 has been like for him and his clientele.

"My clients have been incredibly disciplined during COVID and lockdowns. As summer approaches it’s now time to be kinder to yourself, connect with family and friends, and create a fitness plan that fits in with your summer ‘social’ routine.

Choose exercise you enjoy so you are less likely to skip it as summer hots up. Hydration and rest will also be critical.

Always try to look for the light side when things get tough. The real rewards of maintaining fitness in 2021 came from appreciating the journey, not by fixating on the destination."

What about some tips when it comes to resetting your mindset moving into the new year?

"A growth and positive mindset is definitely possible for 2022, even in the face of ongoing challenges as we come out of lockdown. Your body and mind loves routine and your fitness regime will help to keep you positive and engage. The more often this repetition occurs, the stronger neurological wiring, the safer the brain perceives things to be and the more productive you can be in the moment!"

Many of us have taken to training outdoors, do you have any exercise tips?

*please see the advice from your registered health professional before undertaking any fitness regime or workout*

EASY BEACH EXERCISES:

Bodyweight squats

Bodyweight lunges

Bodyweight plank

Sand sprints

EXAMPLE BEACH WORKOUT:

Banded lateral steps – 15 each direction – 30 reps

Banded donkey kicks – 30 each leg

Banded glute bridge - 30 reps

Bodyweight commandos

Bodyweight plank hold for 1min

Bodyweight shoulder taps

3 Rounds Through

Check out the video of Curtis and one of his clients doing a similar workout below:

