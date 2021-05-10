Why LEGO Masters’ Latest Mid-Challenge Twist Wasn’t Fair To All The Teams

"It kind of set some teams up to fail"

Article heading image for Why LEGO Masters’ Latest Mid-Challenge Twist Wasn’t Fair To All The Teams

Last night on LEGO Masters, fans watched on as our teams were thrown a spanner with just three hours left in the challenge!

The ‘Dream Home’ challenge quickly switched to a ‘Nightmare Home’ theme, and unfortunately for a number of teams, the change really didn’t give them much of a chance to win.

Take a listen below as Parente & Zoe from the LEGO Masters: Deconstructed podcast dissect all!

What do you think of LEGO Masters Season 3 so far? Do you agree with Parente & Zoe? Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Entertainment News Team

10 May 2021

