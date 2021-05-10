Why LEGO Masters’ Latest Mid-Challenge Twist Wasn’t Fair To All The Teams
"It kind of set some teams up to fail"
Channel Nine
Last night on LEGO Masters, fans watched on as our teams were thrown a spanner with just three hours left in the challenge!
The ‘Dream Home’ challenge quickly switched to a ‘Nightmare Home’ theme, and unfortunately for a number of teams, the change really didn’t give them much of a chance to win.
Take a listen below as Parente & Zoe from the LEGO Masters: Deconstructed podcast dissect all!
What do you think of LEGO Masters Season 3 so far? Do you agree with Parente & Zoe? Let us know in our Facebook comments!
