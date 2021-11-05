Why Having Play Money Is Better Than Monopoly Money In Coolangatta This Month!

Do you ever play Monopoly with loved ones and end up leaving the table in a family dispute? Sounds about right! Well, how would you feel dropping the fights over who has the most hotels and which family member is suspected of cheating the game, and actually get some bang for your play money buck?

Things are opening up and summer is upon us, so there's no better time to explore the southern Gold Coast and get out amongst all the shopping, dining and activities!

Play Money Rewards is back at The Strand Coolangatta and we've rounded up all the participating retailers within the Centre for you!

Even better, spend $25* to redeem FREE tickets to the No Time to Die exclusive screening, or get crafty at a Paint, Sip & Style Workshop. But, tickets are limited, so be QUICK!

But what's better than that is the offer you can enjoy thanks to The Strand Coolangatta:

Purchase $100 worth of Play Money for only $50 at The Strand Coolangatta to use across retail, dining, services and experiences. Enter code 'PLAYMONEY' to get $50 off here!

PLUS! Spend to receive FREE tickets to No Time To Die Exclusive Screening + Paint, Sip & Style Event!

*Conditions Apply. For more information or to find out what's on at The Strand, visit here.

