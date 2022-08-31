Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is A Jab At Kim Kardashian

We've barely had time to process the announcement of Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, and fans already have a theory about it being a dig at Kim Kardashian!

Decked out in a dress reminiscent of the Look What You Made Me Do music video, Swift announced the new album during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards: the same ceremony where she was publicly embarrassed by Kanye West back in 2009.

It’s been thirteen years and the new album has thirteen songs… Is it just a coincidence? We think not!

Taylor also revealed the album would be coming out on October 21st, which just so happens to be Kim Kardashian’s birthday, leaving fans speculating that Swift is subtly trying to draw attention away from the queen of reality TV.

Find out what we know about the new album:

So why the shade?

Seven years after his stunt at the VMAs, Kanye West included the lyrics ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous’ in one of his songs, which led to a public feud between two of the biggest names in music.

Kim then joined the drama by alleging that Swift lied about consenting to her name's inclusion in the song, calling her a ‘snake’ and saying she’d heard a phone call between Swift and West which suggested Taylor was okay with the lyric.

While Kardashian has seemingly put the feud to bed (she said she enjoyed Taylor's music last year), it looks like the feeling might not be reciprocated!

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: