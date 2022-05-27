Why Are Aussies Showing Up To Work With Covid Symptoms?

It seems Australians who have contracted Covid are continuing to turn up to work, knowingly, or unknowingly impacting their colleagues.

A report from the Australia Institute reveals many people are showing up to work with symptoms or after they have been exposed to the virus.

The findings showed over a third of workers turning up to the job with Cove symptoms, were aged between 18-29 and were employed in casual, contract, or 'gig' positions.

Not surprisingly, people in insecure employment are more likely to come to work sick, as their jobs offer little entitlement and usually no sick leave.

“Millions of workers have either used up all the paid sick leave they are entitled to, or do not receive sick pay entitlements in the first place. There is no doubt this has contributed to the epidemic of people attending work with possible COVID symptoms,” the Australia Institute said.

“With incomplete sick leave coverage, workers face a devil’s choice: between staying home to protect themselves, their colleagues and the public; or going to work regardless simply to make ends meet.” - Australia Institute

With every dollar counting, the onus placed on casual workers does indeed come at the cost of public health, but it also speaks volumes to inequalities across sectors and industries and more.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 9 ,948

,948 Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 322 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 277

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 849

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 83 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 4,921

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 422 / 9

New South Wales

New cases: 8,690

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,173 / 34

Victoria

New cases: 11,369

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 571 / 33`

South Australia

New cases: 3,169

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 226 / 10

Tasmania

New cases: 822

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 50 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 6,862

Covid-related deaths: 25

Hospital and ICU admissions: 350 / 10

