Who Will Be Replacing Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn?

If Christine Quinn isn’t coming back for the next seasons of Selling Sunset, who will be the show’s villain?!

That’s the question producers are reportedly asking themselves now that the fan-favourite ‘bad girl’ has gone MIA.

Find out about the MASSIVE 'Selling Sunset' plot hole Chrissy Teigen noticed:

Quinn decided to leave the Oppenheim Group back in April, opting to pursue a new venture in ‘crypto real estate’ with her husband, Christian, before also delving into the world of professional modelling.

“I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage,” she told PEOPLE back in May.

So who will be replacing the How To Be A Boss B*tch author?

Well, it seems producers are eyeing current cast members to fill the Christine-sized void!

TMZ have reported Chelsea Lazkani (who joined the show in the most recent season and quickly became besties with Quinn) is currently the frontrunner to become the main baddie in our favourite realty series.

The other alleged contenders for the lucrative role include Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, who will be making their debut in Season 6, which began filming earlier this month.

While a launch date for the new season has yet to be announced, there’s a good chance we won’t have to wait for too long to find out who’s stepping into Christine’s shoes – after all, we’ve already had five seasons since the show began in 2019!

