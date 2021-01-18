Who Knew We Needed A Jason Derulo And Adam Levine Collab In Our Lives

It's the collab that came out of nowhere but it seems to be just the thing we need in our lives right now, Adam Levine teaming up with Jason Derulo.

The pair have debuted a sneak peek at their collab on TikTok, a song called 'Lifestyle' and in pure Jason style, Adam dueted the song with Jason to unveil that they were working together.

It gives us James Bond sort of vibes with that sample in the background yeah?

We can't wait for this track to drop in full!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!