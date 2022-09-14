White Claw Is Launching A Delicious Limited-Edition Flavour In Time For Aussie Summer!

White Claw seltzers are hard to beat, they're refreshing and delicious, so it makes sense they're Australia's #1 hard seltzer.

While we've been enjoying their flavours like Mango, Watermelon, Natural Lime and Ruby Grapefruit, they've been creating something extra tasty, just in time for Aussie summer!

White Claw have announced they're launching a limited-edition Pineapple flavour!

Kicking off the summer of seltzer in style, White Claw Pineapple will tantalize taste buds and bring a tropical twist to sunset catch ups, weekend adventures and Sunday sessions across the country.

Previous White Claw limited edition flavour releases have had sneaker drop levels of hype, with fans eager to get their hands on cans and try the new flavour ASAP. White Claw is expecting a similar response to Pineapple on the release date set for Monday 26 September 2022! So, mark it in your calendars!

Made with sparkling water, triple distilled spirit and a hint of natural Pineapple - a well-known and loved Australian summer flavour - White Claw Pineapple (aka sweet nectar of the gods) is sure to be a fan favourite.

White Claw Pineapple will be available at Aussie bottle stores and coastal bars from Monday, September 26 at RRP $24 for four, so people can get their hands on the limited edition drop it before its gone!

Remember to drink responsibly!

