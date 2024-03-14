Which noughties ads live rent-free in your head?

so many earworms...

Article heading image for Which noughties ads live rent-free in your head?

Is there an advertisement from your youth that you will always remember?

Aussies are reminiscing online about a ‘haunting’ TV commercial from the 2000’s that left them ‘scarred for life’.

The Cancer Council launched it’s the Dark Side of Tanning campaign in the late noughties where a melanoma spread around the body.

The nostalgic commercial online triggering millennials.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts had a bunch of listeners call in with the ads that they remember from their childhood.

Chances are you’ll recognise at least one of them…

14 March 2024

