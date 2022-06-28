Whew Lord, Orlando Bloom Is Lookin' Hot 'N' Spicy In These Workout Videos!

Orlando Bloom has posted what could possibly be the hottest videos of the year on his Instagram, and we're feeling sweaty.

The Hollywood hunk posted three videos of himself working out while he's here in Australia with the caption, "I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again 😎"

Look at the masterpiece that is Orlando's posts here:

Orlando Bloom has spilled all the details about a major injury in 1998 that almost ended his life.

Back in 2021, the star shared a photo taken shortly a major injury in 1998. The actor, then 21-years-old, was shown riding a bicycle while rocking both a wry smile and a spinal brace.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis… Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)”

He's definitely looking INCREDIBLE at 45-years-old, and we're so glad he came out the other side.

Bloom is currently in Far North Queensland with wife Katy Perry to shoot his new film, Wizards!

The film also stars former Saturday Night Live! star Pete Davidson and is about two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.

