Where were you caught in the Nude?
tell us when you were naked...
Did someone say naked fight?
A crowd at an LA beach was left stunned as a naked woman took on another lady armed with a studded bat.
The strange incident happened in broad daylight on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, filmed by stunned bystanders according to footage shared by TMZ.
This made Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts think about where they might have been caught in the nude?
A Canberra listener called in with an interesting personal story…
Listen to the full chat here!