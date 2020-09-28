Where to Get Birthday Freebies in Canberra

Recently we went on a quest to find the best places to get free stuff for your birthday if you live in Canberra, and let me tell you, if you love free food and drinks on your birthday, Canberra delivers!

Here's a list of everything we could find that you can get for free on your birthday:

Wok It Up

Love noodles? With a registered rewards card, you can get a free small noodle box.

Boost Juice

If you're a vibe member with Boost Juice you can get a free Birthday Boost on your birthday.

Ali Baba

Join the Ali Baba loyalty program and you can find yourself enjoying a kebab on your special day.

San Churro

Part of the El Social club at San Churro? Well anytime during the month of your birthday you can snag yourself either a free Churros for Two or a discounted Churros Fiesta!

Cold Rock

If you're a VIP member with Cold Rock you can get yourself one Kiddies size Cold Rock Ice Cream with 1 mix in for free on your birthday or 5 days either side of it, and 10% off any Cold Rock Cake purchase which is valid for use 28 days before and up to 7 days after your birthday!

Cha Time

Got a Loyal Tea membership at Cha Time? You can get one free birthday drink during the month of your birth.

Nandos

If you've had a Peri-Perks membership for six months before your birthday month AND made a transaction in the six months before your birthday month, you can get a free regular meal from Nandos on your birthday.

Reload Bar

Show the guys at Reload Bar your ID within a week of your birthday and spend $15 on other drinks and they'll throw in a complimentary jug of Yoda Soda!