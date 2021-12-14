Where To Find The Best Christmas Lights In Perth!

December is here which means it’s officially Christmas time!!

No matter how old you are, there’s nothing quite like driving around Perth's suburbs, marvelling at the best sparkling lights and elaborate displays brightening up homes along our streets.

Most of us can think of one or two streets that light up each year, but in case you need a little help, a website has been set up to track the best Christmas lights across Australia and there are plenty of Perth homes putting on a show!

The map relies on updates from locals, so if you know a house that should be added, why not give it an update?

Check out the map below or share your light discoveries with the rest of the city!

CLICK HERE FOR THE MAP!

