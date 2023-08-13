Where's the Black Thunder?!

Are YOU looking for something to do this weekend?!

The Black Thunder will be at Gym on King this Saturday, from 11am to 1pm, for their Grand Opening.

Positive vibes, fun games, and of course, tons of freebies to be won!

You could score free coffee, food, gym memberships and plenty of other freebies are up for grabs.

So, make sure you stop by at 291 King Street, Newcastle and join in on the fun!

For more information check out their website.

We'll see you there!