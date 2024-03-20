When have you left a Google Review?

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is facing backlash on social media after she confessed to leaving a negative review online.

The Enola Holmes actress appeared on the Table Manners podcast, where she confessed, she regularly leaves bad reviews if they’re warranted.

Millie proceeded to tell a story about a bad shopping experience, where the service was below par.

Have you ever left a bad review? Or wished you had?

Courts from Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts wished she’d left a bad review for a hairdressing salon.

Listen to the full story here….