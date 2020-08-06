What You Need To Know About TikTok's Competitor Reels That Has Launched In Australia

Facebook & Instagram are COMING for TikTok in a big way. They have just launched their very own competitor, Reels!

If you know how to use TikTok, then you should be pretty damn fine with Reels - you'll be able to create short-form edited videos with audio and music features.

You'll find it in Stories > Reels and you'll have the option to add Audio, Speed, Effects & Timer. Sound familiar? ;) The only thing is that you have 15 seconds to play with.

You can find users Reels videos on their profile under a new tab. Also, IG is pushing this HARD because they've made Reels the main attraction on their Explore page.

Also, it doesn't matter if your account is public or private, because you can share your Reel to your Story or through a DM to your friends. And, you can opt in for your Reel to be like a normal Story, where it will disappear after 24 hours.

So, whether you want to show off the latest dance craze or your makeup skills, you can now do it allll without leaving the Instagram app!

