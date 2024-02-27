What would you call a Eurovision Band?

We’re only a couple of months out from the 2024 Eurovision song contest, with countries across the globe working to find their winning talent.

Croatia has selected their representatives, a band called Baby Lasagna with their hit song Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

For years Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts have compiled a list of possible band names, with hopes one day they might be able to form a band for many (or not so many) people to enjoy.

Do you have any suggestions for a Eurovision band name?

Wilko & Courts need your help….

Listen to their chat to hear some of the names they’ve created so far…