What Will The AFL Call It’s “Magic Round”?

The AFL is calling on name suggestions for its equivalent of the NRL’s “Magic Round” which was confirmed on Friday morning to be hosted in South Australia next year.

It’s the first time AFL clubs will play a full round of fixtures in the one location, with the league confirming the four-day footy festival will be held in round five, from April 13 to 16 to coincide with the school holidays.

However, there is just one key detail yet to be finalised – the round’s name.

Speaking to media to announce the round, AFL CEO Gill McLachlan laughed at the fact the names he had heard from his AFL colleagues were “terrible”.

“I’ve got the best team in the world, and they get most things right… however all their suggestions are terrible around this name,” he admitted.

“I saw a list of them, I’ve done polling and research, so it’s an open invitation to all of South Australian, but frankly all football supporters national.

“It needs to have its own life and its own identity”

Match-ups, timings and venues will be confirmed upon release of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture in late November – with Adelaide Oval to feature heavily.

Entry to competing club matches will be free for all club and AFL Members and further ticketing information will be released shortly, with tickets on sale post the release of the fixture.

