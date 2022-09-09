What Will Happen To The Queen's Corgis Now That She Has Passed?

We all know how much Queen Elizabeth II adored her corgis, with the first family Corgi being introduced when she was 7, and she was gifted one for her 18th birthday.

At the time of her passing, it's believed the Queen had 4 dogs - two Corgis (Muick & Sandy), a Dorgie (Candy) and 2 Cocker Spaniels.

Author Penny Junor has spoken about the care of the Queen's Corgis in her 2018 book, All The Queen's Corgis and spoke to Newsweek about their lavish life.

"Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen's trusted dressmaker, assistant, and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof. Both are fond of the dogs, have unfettered access to the Queen, and are said to be very close to her," she said.

As for what's going to happen for the Queen's remaining dogs, it's suggested they will be looked after by family members.

The Queen was said to have stopped breeding Corgis, with Horse Trainer Monty Roberts telling Vanity Fair back in 2015 that "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind". However, Prince Andrew gifted his mother two new dogs after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis over her 96 years of life, and it was a devoted love affair indeed.

