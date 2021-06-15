What Townsville Can Expect From The 2021-2022 Queensland Budget

Tuesday was State Budget day, and many North Queenslanders were wondering what cash would be heading their way.

Hopes were particularly high in Townsville, with funding for the duplicate of the city’s Riverway and an expansion of the Townsville Ring Road looking likely.

Shadow Police Minister, Dale Last, also wanted the Queensland State Government to throw more serious money towards dealing with the youth crime issue plaguing the Townsville region.

However, regional economist, Colin Dwyer, told Seven that he was worried that the budget would focus too much on south-east Queensland, as Brisbane had put forward its bid for the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

Now we’re finding that there’s a $1 billion reinvestment into The Gabba, there’s also an aquatic centre that will be required - Colin Dwyer

According to a report by the ABC, the 2021-2022 budget included:

$1.5 billion for the Queensland Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund

$1 billion for ten new schools

$350 million for an Industry Partnership Program , which will support local business, industry and research institutions

, which will support local business, industry and research institutions $320 million for the four-year Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative

initiative $270 million for reef water quality improvement programs

$177 million for the care of patients at the extended Springfield Hospital

$60 million for the Land Restoration Fund

$140 million for the four-year Back to Work program

program A further $67 million for Queensland’s screen industry

$41.3 million into the racing industry

$22 million for design and cost analysis for the hydro pump at Borumba Dam

