What To Watch Over This Halloween Weekend If You're A 'Fraidy Cat

If you like the idea of Halloween but are not really into having the pants scared off you, then perhaps we have some ideas for TV shows and movies that might be right up your alley?

Justin Hill from The Streaming Service podcast is not a huge horror fan so he's got some suggestions (and advises some Mary Poppins after something particularly scary) is not a bad idea...

Listen in under 10 mins below!

If you ARE into all things creepy and kooky, then we've got two of those below for you too!

Catch up on more episodes of The Streaming Service below!