What To Expect From 'The Little Mermaid' At Townsville's Civic Theatre

Townsville Choral Society presents The Little Mermaid from January 20 at the Townsville Civic Theatre, with a vibrant cast set to bring the Disney classic to life!



Star of the show Ariel played by Madison Tomarchio, and her Aunty Ursula (Sandra Neal) joined Carley Whittington to talk all the thingamabobs about the show.





To purchase your tickets, swim over to the Townsville Choral Society website now!