Here's Everything That's Open And Closed This Christmas In Perth

Christmas is fast approaching, which means the majority of the city will shut down.

But which essential stores and major businesses will remain open?

Take a look:

Movies

Event Cinemas will be able to open from 12pm on Christmas Day.

Supermarkets

Woolies, Coles and Aldi will be open on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, then will re-open on Boxing Day (Aldi in Northam will be closed New Year’s Day).

For essentials, 7-Eleven stores will be open nation-wide.

Pharmacies

Chemist Warehouse Morley and 24 Hour Chemist at 647 Beaufort St, Mount Lawley is one of the only chemists to remain open on Christmas Day.

If any pharmacies do decide to open their doors, it's likely they will only be open in the morning.

Fast Food

Krispy Kreme and select McDonald's restaurants will remain open Christmas Day.

Shops

Although major retailers must close, smaller businesses will have the choice to remain open from 8am - 6pm on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day public holidays, so contact any shops and restaurants you’re keen to visit just in case and if you're just feeling like staying in we have the full list of local venues you can just order online from Menulog below:

Check out extended trading hours HERE.

Public Transport

Transport will run on public holiday times.

Is YOUR business open over the holidays? Let us know in our Facebook comments and we'll add it to this article!

