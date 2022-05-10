What's It Like To Be Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 Performance Coach? We Chat To Michael Italiano!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Daniel Ricciardo's Performance Coach, Michael Italiano, to take us into the life and mind of coaching one of the most successful F1 drivers!

We know how popular the Netflix series Drive To Survive is, where Michael features. So we had to know what it's like being Ricciardo's Performance Coach day-to-day.

Italiano also told us about his long friendship with the F1 star, and what the toughest part of Ricciardo's job is.

Missed the chat? Here's what Michael Italiano told us about being Ricciardo's Performance Coach:

