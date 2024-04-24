What ringtone did you pay for?
the tunes we'd pay for...
23 years on from the launch of the first mobile phone system in AUSTRALIA and some may say we're addicted.
We've made a whopping 123-billion calls over the last 15 years - and 143 billion texts.
New Vodafone data also finding that nearly 50-per-cent of us have had the same phone number for more than a decade.
Which got us thinking, did you ever pay for a ringtone?
Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts reminisced on the good ol' days when you’d purchase a specific song or ring tone, usually a clip of your favourite song…