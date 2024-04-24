What ringtone did you pay for?

23 years on from the launch of the first mobile phone system in AUSTRALIA and some may say we're addicted.

We've made a whopping 123-billion calls over the last 15 years - and 143 billion texts.

New Vodafone data also finding that nearly 50-per-cent of us have had the same phone number for more than a decade.

Which got us thinking, did you ever pay for a ringtone?

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts reminisced on the good ol' days when you’d purchase a specific song or ring tone, usually a clip of your favourite song…