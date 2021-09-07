What It's Like To Work On A Taylor Swift Tour

An insider's perspective

Article heading image for What It's Like To Work On A Taylor Swift Tour

via Facebook (facebook.com/TaylorSwift)

There’s no question Taylor Swift is a boss, but what's she like as a boss?

Tom and Olly were discussing T Swizzle's most polarising album, Reputation, when they received a call from Ben, a Brisbane local who worked on both of Tay Tay's most recent tours. 

Find out what T-Swift is really like to work with:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following Hit Play on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

7 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Taylor Swift
Behind The Scenes
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Taylor Swift
Behind The Scenes
Hit
Entertainment
Taylor Swift
Behind The Scenes
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs