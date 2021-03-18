What is happening at the Canberra Beer and Cider Fest

We can't wait for the 2021 Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival. Happening at the Mercure Hotel Canberra on Saturday the 20th of March. There will be a lot on offer.

There are 46 breweries this year attending, which is an amazing result given we are still in a pandemic. It shows that they want to get out and support this year's event. They'll be serving over 200 craft beer and ciders. Delicious. There will also be six food trucks too.

The well known brewery, Bentspoke will have a few special things happening on the day. They'll be serving their Skywhale beer as well as Cluster 8 who will be doing expression sessions throughout the day.

This year's event will be a little different. There are two sessions. The first from 11am to 2pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm.

Event Details:

Price: from $22.00

Tickets must be purchase online and are unavailable at the door.