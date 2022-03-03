What If You Left Your Life And Became A Pirate?

He's been making fans laugh around the globe for years and now Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby is tackling a new job... as a pirate?

Well sort of.

It's the new hilarious series on Binge called 'Our Flag Means Death' where Rhys plays the character Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who leaves his life of luxury for one of looting and piracy.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with Rhys, he revealed there's a little bit of Stede in all of us...

Check out 'Our Flag Means Death', starring Rhys and Taika Waititi on Binge now!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!