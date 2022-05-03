What Ever Happened To Sister2Sister?

An exclusive interview

Article heading image for What Ever Happened To Sister2Sister?

Pic: Sister2Sister's Facebook Page

They were one of the most successful Australian pop duos at the turn of the century… so where are they now?

Sister2Sister joined the Hit Network to reflect on the glory days of the early 2000s, giving us the inside scoop on their tour with Britney Spears at the peak of her career, and revealing what they’re up to in 2022.

Catch the chat:

Nick Barrett

3 May 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Music
Sister2Sister
Where Are They Now
