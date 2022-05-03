What Ever Happened To Sister2Sister?

They were one of the most successful Australian pop duos at the turn of the century… so where are they now?

Sister2Sister joined the Hit Network to reflect on the glory days of the early 2000s, giving us the inside scoop on their tour with Britney Spears at the peak of her career, and revealing what they’re up to in 2022.

Catch the chat:

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: