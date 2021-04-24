What Does ANZAC Day Mean To You? Former Townsville Servicemen Share Their Thoughts

In 2021 the ANZAC Day services, parades, and commemorations are returning to their traditional ways.

Whilst 2020 allowed for commemorations to continue on a more personal scale, Australians can all agree there is something extra special about gathering together on April 25th.

Three former Townsville servicemen have shared their thoughts and experiences in Episode 8 of #ThisIsTownsville.

Townsville's RSL President Bill Whitburn started his journey with defence after a decision made in a court room, Rod McLeod headed off to Vietnam after three weeks of marriage, and Matt Richardson served for nearly 30 years with great support from his wife Camilla.

All four guests, although their responses are their own, have a constant theme about ANZAC Day- it's about reflection and connection.

Listen to the ANZAC Day episode now: