Wet Weather Lashes Hunter Valley With More On The Way

Another rain event is expected to batter the country's east coast due to a low-pressure system moving across parts of New South Wales and Queensland on Monday.

It comes as a bushwalker was killed by a falling branch in the NSW Hunter region on Sunday, while a police officer has saved two boys from a flooded creek in the state's central west.

Jonathan Howe from the Bureau of Meteorology said despite the rain easing on Tuesday, the wet weathers not over yet.

"By mid-week we will see the collision of two tropical air masses across eastern Australia," he confirmed. "That's going to mean widespread rain across Victoria, parts of South Australia, and most likely parts of Queensland and New South Wales as well."

Meanwhile, parts of the Hunter Valley have received more than a month's worth of rain in the past 24 hours.

Areas near Muswellbrook have been pelted with over 100 mils by early morning, while closer to the coast Awaba and Wallsend recorded more than 50 mils.

Moderate flooding has also been reported in Scone - a rare event which the Bureau say hasn't happened in 20 years.

With showers expected to stick around in the Hunter right through to the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology warn the end of the week is looking especially wet.

"On Thursday and Friday, that's when we're going to see the heaviest rainfall of the next couple of days," Mr Howe said.

"With a low-pressure system forming over NSW, similar to what we saw last week as well, fairly wide spread rain storms for eastern Victoria, eastern NSW, and eastern Queensland." - Jonathan Howe

