Western Australians Warned Of Possible Coldplay Tickets Scams

Coldplay fans are urged to be on high alert for ticket scalpers and scammers ahead of pre-sale tickets kicking off today and general public tickets on Tuesday, May 16.

The British rock band has hit Australian fans with an exclusive one-off show in Western Australia at Optus Stadium on November 18, expecting to bring thousands of visitors to WA.

The McGowan Government says this major tourism coup and highly anticipated event will attract ticket scalpers and scammers.

Based on resale restrictions in Western Australia, tickets are illegal to be sold for more than ten per cent over the original price.

The public is encouraged to report an individual or company selling tickets for more than 10 per cent, to Consumer Protection for investigation by emailing [email protected] or by calling 1300 30 40 54.

Resellers must include the original ticket price, booking fees, and details of the section, bay, row, and seat number in any advertisement.

Commerce Minister Sue Ellery urges the public only to buy tickets from Ticketmaster, the authorised ticket agent for this event.

“If individuals purchase a ticket from an unauthorised source that doesn’t comply with the laws, contact the supplier or individual seller and seek a refund,” Ms Ellery said.

If the matter goes to court, Individuals or companies, including unauthorised ticket re-selling platforms and classified websites publishing prohibited advertisements, will face fines ranging from $2,000 to $20,000.

“If you suspect you have been scammed, lodge a chargeback request with your bank,” she said.

There were five $2,000 infringement notices issued earlier this year when scalpers sold inflated tickets to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC 284) event at Perth’s RAC Arena.

“The massive mark-ups we have seen in some of these UFC 284 cases is not only illegal but immoral, as they are clearly exploiting WA consumers who are desperate to attend popular events that are sold out,” she added.

“Individuals who look at making a quick buck by re-selling tickets at high prices are at risk of losing that profit and more after paying an infringement notice, or receiving higher penalties if they face court.”

