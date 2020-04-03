Western Australia to Introduce Hard Border Closures

WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced a hard border closure for WA and urges any West Australians currently over east who are thinking about returning to WA to come home immediately.

Based on medical advice, a hard border closure will come into effect from midnight on Sunday April 5th, 2020.

A number of specific exemptions will be implemented to ensure our State can continue to operate and function.

The exemptions are currently being finalised, but they will include people who perform work functions including:

- Health services

- Emergency service workers

- Transport, freight and logistics

- Specialists skills, not available in WA,

- National or State security and governance, and

- Courts and judicial services;

There will also be exemptions for FIFO workers and their families, however strict 14-day self-isolation measures will need to be followed, when they first enter the State.

Further exemptions will also apply on specific compassionate grounds.

Currently, there are a list of services which are available if you need help:

WA COVID-19 Hotline - Phone 13 COVID

Lifeline - Phone 13 11 14

Beyond Blue - Phone 1300 224 636

Kids Helpline - Phone 1800 551 800

MensLine - Phone 1300 789 978

Jobseekers Contact Line - Phone 132 850

Small business advice – Phone 133 140