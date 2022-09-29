Western Australia Government To Crack Down On Use Of "Nangs"

The Western Australian government have announced plans to crack down on the use on “nangs” statewide.

The changes come after the Australian Drug Trends 2022 report revealed that Perth had the highest number of “nang” users in the country.

Nangs are small silver cannisters filled with nitrous oxide that are commonly used in whipped cream dispensers.

When inhaled, the nitrous oxide can cause a euphoric feeling but can also result in heart attacks, fainting, loss of blood pressure, memory loss and psychosis.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The report also revealed that 70 percent of Perth-based youth drug users had used nangs within the past six months.

That is significantly higher than the national average of 45 percent.

In response to the findings, the state government is pushing to have the product reclassified as a schedule 6 poison.

The reclassification will make it illegal to sell the product to anyone under the age of 16-years-old.

The product will also be sold with a warning labelling cautioning the effects of inhalation.

The new laws are set to come into effect from Saturday, October 1st.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.