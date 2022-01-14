Western Australia Enforces Tougher Vaccination Requirements

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the unvaccinated cohort will face further restrictions from January 31, in preparation for the state's border opening.

West Aussies who are yet to receive innoculation against COVID-19 will be banned from bottle shops, dining at fast food stores and all other hospitality venues.

A proof of vaccination will be required at restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars.

A regulation applying to those eligible (aged 16 and above) will be mandated statewide.

Also included in the mandate: visitors must show their vaccination passport at hospitals, aged care facilities, indoor entertainment venues, casinos, cinemas, gyms, the zoo and amusement parks.

The requirement currently applies to events exceeding 500 people, including music festivals and major sports stadiums.

“Life will become very difficult for the unvaccinated from January 31,” the premier stated on Thursday.

“These will be the broadest proof of vaccination requirements in the nation and they will not be removed anytime soon.

“We have seen the disaster in New South Wales when they removed proof of vaccination requirements in mid-December. We have learned from their mistakes and are determined not to repeat them."

It is set to be the toughest requirements in the country in order to help alleviate the stress on the health system, as McGowan sends a message to those against the vaccination.

The state government announced a shift relating to the quarantine requirement for double-dosed arrivals from February 5.

"Effective immediately, travellers that are double-vaccinated, and record negative PCR results from tests on days one and six of hotel quarantine, will be able to leave hotel quarantine on day eight if they have a suitable premise to isolate at." McGowan said.

"They will be able to complete the final seven days of their quarantine at suitable premises using the G2G app.

"They will also be required to undertake a PCR test on days 9 and 12, and if their day 12 test comes back negative, they can exit quarantine at the end of day 14."

