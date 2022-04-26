Western Australia Cruise Ship Passengers Forced Into Isolation

Authorities in Western Australia are hurrying to contain an outbreak of COVID on a cruise ship in the northernmost part of the state.

10 infected passengers and two crew members were on board the Coral Discoverer, docked at Broome after departing Darwin.

All were restricted to their cabin rooms after returning a positive COVID test, as WA Health began tracing any close contacts.

It comes weeks after a federal ban on cruise ships was lifted, following a two-year gap due to the high-risk setting of sea travel.

Since April 17, WA have allowed smaller cruise ships carrying no more than 350 passengers.

The Coral Discoverer carries a total of 72 passengers.

"Maritime vessels are permitted to allow positive cases to disembark and move to suitable accommodation to complete their isolation/quarantine requirements," a spokesperson for WA Health spokesperson said.

"All precautions will be taken to ensure the Broome community is protected."

