Western Australia Announces Gun Law Update In Decade

Western Australia has announced an update on gun laws today, banning 56 types of firearms and 19 calibres of ammunition from July 1, 2023.

Very high-powered guns with longer ranges and piercing amour rounds will be illegal in West Australia from July 1, 2023.

The McGowan Government will introduce the ban at the request of the Western Australian Police Force.

Premier Mark McGowan said the change is part of the government’s commitment to overhaul WA’s 50-year-old gun laws and ensure the community’s safety.

“While they remain in our community, these weapons are vulnerable to falling into the wrong hands, and the consequences could be devastating,” Premier McGowan said.

Under the new law, owners of 248 licensed firearms that are current-legal weapons must be disposed of by the deadline.

Police Minister Paul Papalia disclosed a recent incident in which the Western Australian Police Force found a man incorrectly stored very high-powered guns in “a secret underground bunker, hidden beneath a storage unit in suburban Perth.”

“Why he needed that many high-powered rifles in a secret underground shooting range is beyond me,” Mr Papalia said.

Acting WA Police Commissioner Kylie Whiteley said that some firearms can penetrate the body armour worn by police officers and penetrate most hard surfaces of police vehicles from up to two kilometres away.

This person was charged in September with a $2,600 fine. His gun licence was revoked, and he was forced to surrender all firearms, illegal body armour and suppressors.

