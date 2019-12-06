West Coast Eagles Confirm Their New Captain For 2020!

This morning the West Coast Eagles made the huge announcement at their Eagles HQ appointing 2018 Norm Smith medallist, Luke Shuey as Shannon Hurn replacement.

The 29-year-old takes over as skipper after serving three years as Hurn’s deputy, with Josh Kennedy and Jeremy McGovern named as his vice-captains.

Shuey holds one of the most impressive resumes in West Coast history as a premiership player, Norm Smith winner, two-time club champion and now club captain.

West Coast have moved quickly to appoint their new leader, with the 201-gamer sworn in just days after Hurn stepped down.

Xavier shared his thoughts on the eagle's new captain, tune in below to find out what he said:

