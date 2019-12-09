It's Official, West Coast Eagles Captain Luke Shuey Joins Our Breaky Team For 2020!

This is huge! The New West Coast Eagles captain Luke Shuey will be joining Hit92.9’s Heidi, Xavier and Pete in 2020 as a regular guest and contributor across the 2020 AFL season.

Shuey will be on air in the lead up to every West Coast home game giving an unmatched insight into the Eagle’s games.

The new West Coasts Captain already has a VERY close friendship with Xavier Ellis, who played 34 games with Shuey at West Coast, with Ellis recently receiving the honour of being the MC at Luke and wife Dani’s wedding.

Their banter and cheekiness combined should make interesting chat in the lead into West Coast home games.

“Xav and I have been great mates for years. Now, we get to make it ‘radio official’,” Shuey said.

“I can’t wait to start with the Hit92.9 team in 2020!”

Shuey will start on-air in March, ready for round one of the Premiership seasons.

So, mark your calendars people, we promise you this will be something you won't want to miss. 2020 here we come!

Tune in below to hear what Xavier's thoughts are on Shuey as the new captain:

