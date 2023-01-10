West Aussies Encouraged To Donate To Relief Fund For Kimberley Flood Victims

More than $6 million has been raised so far for victims of the Kimberley floods, with west Aussies encouraged by the Lord Mayor to donate whatever they can.

The Lord Mayor Distress Relief Fund has been activated to support people affected by the flood crisis – leaving many isolated following record-breaking rains.

With the donations now open to the public, Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas to dig deep and support impacted communities.

“This is the worst of Western Australia in terms of Mother Nature, but often we have seen in the past it produces the best of West Australian spirit,” he said.

“Helping one another, contributing for one another, making sure that people give whatever they can afford to give to help their fellow West Australians affected by this one-in-100-year flood.”

The State Government and the board of the fund have contributed $5.6 million, the Commonwealth Bank and the Stan Perron Charitable Foundation have contributed $50,000 each, while the public has chipped in $20,000 so far.

Mining company Rio Tinto also announced on Monday it had donated $2 million. Employee donations will also be matched dollar-for-dollar by the company.

Those wishing to donate to the appeal can visit the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund website.

