Wednesday Addams Roasts The Emmys

Look, we get that awards ceremonies aren’t for everyone, but this is savage!

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has taken aim at the Emmy Awards and all the nominees who competed for that sweet, sweet recognition.

It all started with a video posted by Wednesday Addams’ official Twitter account, where the character began her roast of the Emmys by giving an obligatory shout-out to the ‘faceless suits at Netflix’ - after all, they’re the ones bringing her family back!

She then went on to explain what the ceremony means to her and honestly, it’s brutal… but we can’t really say she’s wrong?

Watch the clip:

As if that wasn't enough, Wednesday then provided running commentary for the entire event, sharing her thoughts on several of the nominees and winners, including Ted Lasso, Stranger Things, Only Murders In The Building and Succession.

Seriously, this is totally unhinged and we're here for it!

If this is any indicator of what's in-store for Tim Burton’s Wednesday, we’ll be very happy when it hits Netflix later in 2022!

