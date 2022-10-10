Weather Bureau Forecast A Summer Of Increased Flooding, Tropical Cyclones

Six weeks out from summer and the weather bureau's long-range forecast warns of another severe weather season.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued its long-range forecast on Monday, and while severe weather can occur at any time of the year, October to April is the peak time for flooding, tropical cyclones, heatwaves, bushfires, and severe thunderstorms.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda - For those looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage:

BOM’s 2022-23 long-range forecast includes:

An increased risk of an above average number of tropical cyclones and tropical lows

An increased risk of widespread flooding for eastern and northern Australia

Normal bushfire potential in eastern states, but an elevated risk of grass fire in southern Australia

Increased risk of prolonged heatwaves in southern areas with higher humidity

Normal risk of severe thunderstorms, but with possible increase in risk of thunderstorm asthma events if conditions are dry in late spring and early summer.

The bureau has advised that northern and eastern Australia will see an increased risk of widespread and prolonged riverine flooding, with severe coastal flooding likely if offshore storms are also around at these times.

While throughout the warmer months, northern New South Wales, southern Queensland, inland Western Australia, and the tropics could see severe thunderstorms leading to flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.

In terms of fire danger, Australia’s above-average rainfall over winter has led to good grass and vegetation growth in many areas, which could increase fire danger during any period of hot and dry weather over summer.

While the long-term warming trend, even in a wet summer, means some places will experience heatwaves which may last longer, be warmer overnight and be more humid.

For more information head to the Bureau's Know Your Weather, Know Your Risk webpage: http://www.bom.gov.au/knowyourweather/

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.