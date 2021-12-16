We've Ranked 5 Aussie Ice Creams & You Might Get Mad

Do you agree?

Article heading image for We've Ranked 5 Aussie Ice Creams & You Might Get Mad

The Hit Network digital team were very fragile putting this together, because no one messes with your favourite ice cream! But, we had to do it. For you, the people. 

It's summer and all we want is to sit back and have an ice cream, but not just any ice cream - an iconic Aussie one, of course! 

Here's 5 Aussie ice creams RANKED:
1. Golden Gaytime
2. Connoisseur 
3. Weis Bar
4. Paddle Pop
5. Bubble O'Bill

What's your top 5 Aussie ice creams? Let us know on our Facebook page!

9 Of The Best Aussie TV Ads To Come Out Of The 90s & 2000s

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

16 December 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Food
Ice cream
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Food
Ice cream
Hit Entertainment
Food
Ice cream
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs