We've Locked In Our Final Guesses For The Masked Singer!

It's finale time! The Masked Singer Australia season 3 will wrap up tonight after an incredible season of celebrities, songs and wild guesses!

Our resident detectives, Amber and Indi from our Hit Entertainment Behind The Mask podcast, have given their final guesses on who is behind the remaining masks: Dolly, Mullet and Vampire!

Have you got yours locked in yet? Find out out final guesses here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!